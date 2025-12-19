NCAA certifies Kano, Port Harcourt airports for safety standard

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, following a rigorous exercise overseen by the agency.

The certification process assessed operational systems, personnel capacity, and safety management structures, requiring extensive reviews and corrective measures before approval was granted.

The aerodrome certificates were formally presented on Friday at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt, following the exercise conducted by the NCAA.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of FAAN, said the airports’ certification is a testament to resilience, dedication, and a shared commitment to the highest standards of aviation safety in Nigeria.

“Your team provided clear guidance, rigorous scrutiny, and invaluable technical counsel throughout the process. Our FAAN teams in Kano and Port Harcourt, supported by our headquarters, demonstrated an unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding these stringent requirements,” the FAAN MD said.

She described the achievement as a collective outcome, stating, “The success we are celebrating today is a shared one. It shows what can be achieved when the regulator and operator work in synergy, guided by a common objective of safety, compliance, and national interest.”

Kuku acknowledged outstanding corrective observations identified by the regulator and assured that dedicated teams had been deployed to complete all requirements, stressing that certification marks a stage in continuous improvement rather than a final destination.

She further commended the leadership of the Director General of NCAA, Chris Najomo, for his professionalism and for ensuring the process was successful.