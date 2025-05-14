NBTE approves eight new programmes for Bauchi polytechnic

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has received full accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to launch eight additional academic programmes.

This approval marks a significant milestone, positioning the institution at 100 per cent accreditation status while expanding access to quality education for both indigenes and non-indigenes of Bauchi State.

The newly accredited courses include Higher National Diplomas (HND) in Crime Management, Cooperative Economics and Management, Taxation, Cybersecurity and Data Protection, Artificial Intelligence, Strategic Communication and Media Studies, and Film and Multimedia Production.

In Addition, the NBTE granted approval for the introduction of a National Diploma (ND) in Urban and Regional Planning, a programme designed to equip students with practical skills in sustainable development, land use management, and city planning to address the growing needs of urbanisation in Nigeria.

The development was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the institution’s Director of Information, Public Relations and Protocol, Rabi’u Wada.

According to him, the NBTE’s approval was formally communicated by the Director of Polytechnic Programmes, Fatima Umar, who confirmed the Polytechnic now has the green light to introduce the new courses.

He explained that the expansion aligns with the institution’s academic vision and responds to emerging national demands and global trends.

Wada further stated that while commending the Polytechnic’s commitment to quality and innovation, the NBTE also pointed out some operational requirements that need to be addressed for full regularisation of the new programmes.

These include provisions for departmental running costs, infrastructure, and specialised equipment, which the Polytechnic is already working to meet in line with NBTE standards.

Reacting to the development, Rector of the Polytechnic, Sani Usman, described it as a strong affirmation of the institution’s ability to deliver cutting-edge technical and vocational education that supports Nigeria’s development agenda and meets global standards.

He emphasised that the newly approved programmes reflect the Polytechnic’s commitment to staying ahead in digital technology, media innovation, economic growth, and urban planning.