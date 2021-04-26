NBC places N5m fine on Channels after granting IPOB spokesman’s interview

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has imposed a N5 million fine on a media organisation, Channels Television, for allegedly breaching the broadcast code for airing an interview heard with a proscribed group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) spokesman, Emmanuel Powerful.

NBC accused the TV station of allowing the IPOB spokesman to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution by the station’s presenter which is contrary to the country’s broadcast code.

The commission, in a letter written to the Managing Director of Channels Television and signed by the Acting Director-General of the Commission, NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, referred to the media organisation to its live programme aired on Sunday, 25th April, 2021 between the organisation’s presenter, Seun Okinbaloye and IPOB spokesman, Emmanuel Powerful.

During the interview, NBC alleged that the presenter allowed the guest speaker to make derogatory, false, and misleading statements about the Nigerian army, despite being proscribed by a court of law.

