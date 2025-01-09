NBC fixes January 20th for Abia, Cross River border crisis resolution

Determined to restore peace between border communities in Abia and Cross River states, the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has disclosed that a resolution to end the crisis over the borderland between residents of both states will be made on January 20, 2025.

On this date, the long-standing tension between boundary issues and recent tensions, including violent clashes between the Isu community in Abia State and the Ukwa Mbiabong Ukwa Eburutu community in Cross River State is expected to end.

The Director-General of NBC, Adamu Adaji, who disclosed this yesterday, stated that a meeting would be held on the proposed date to determine ownership of disputed lands between Abia and Cross River states.

“We urge all stakeholders to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could undermine ongoing resolution efforts,” Adaji added.

The January meeting will finalize discussions on key disputed areas, including triangular land between the Okon-Aku and Ikun communities and the Abia/Cross River (AC)15A zone involving Abia, Achara, and Biakpan communities.

The NBC also plans to form a joint committee to oversee the rehabilitation and return of displaced residents from both states.

The Commission, meanwhile, called on traditional rulers, community leaders, and security agencies to promote peace ahead of the meeting. “Our goal is fairness and sustainable solutions, and we are optimistic about achieving lasting stability in the region,” the NBC stated.

The Deputy Governors of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, and his Cross River colleague, Peter Odey, have pledged their states’ commitment to resolving the disputes during a December 2024 meeting organized by the NBC in Calabar.