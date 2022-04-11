NBBF discloses plans for basketball league devt., promotion

Owing to litigations facing development of basketball in the country, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has concluded plans to organize national leagues for males and females to boost the standard and acceptability of the game across Nigeria.

The decision, according to NBBF, was necessitated as part of the association’s plan to improve the standard of the game and discover new players that could represent the country at different international tournaments in Africa and globally through the 2022/2023 basketball season.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Lagos, the President of NBBF, Musa Kida, disclosed that plans for the new season were concluded during a board meeting which also afforded members the opportunity to draw up developmental arrangements that were underway.

Kida said that the dates for the leagues would be made public soon and that there would be a stakeholders’ meeting where all modalities would be put into proper perspective and made released.

Also, the federation’s president disclosed that the board was set to meet with sponsors of the leagues to present their plans for the next basketball season, adding I am proud and confident of the developments so far.

He said: “It feels good to be back and as a new board, we are determined more than ever to make basketball a huge success in Nigeria. We are working harder like never before especially reshaping the six geographical zones and making them stronger.”

Kida said that the league had faced unnecessary hitches in the past such as legal litigations that did not allow them to achieve as much as they desired, adding that he was looking ahead with a lot of confidence that such challenges that impeded the development of the sport would not arise again.

He further said that the national teams were also of great importance and that they have to move quickly to get them ready for the world cup windows which would come up in June.

