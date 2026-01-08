NBA faults Wike over rising one chance Killings in Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called out the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the alarming rise of “one chance” criminal activities in Abuja, following the killing of two professionals in separate incidents across the city.

The victims, Chinemerem Chuwumeziem, a nurse, and Princess Chigbo Mediatrix, a lawyer and former Treasurer of the NBA Abuja Branch, were found dead at separate locations within the FCT after reportedly being attacked by criminals posing as commercial transport operators while returning from their daily engagements.

In a statement signed by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, the association described the killings as senseless and horrifying, warning that the resurgence of “one chance” syndicates reflects a dangerous security lapse in the nation’s capital.

The NBA said the deaths have plunged Abuja residents into fear, noting that professionals and ordinary citizens now commute under constant threat as criminal gangs operate with growing confidence on major roads.

Condemning the incidents in strong terms, the association said the pattern of attacks by “one chance” operators could no longer be ignored, stressing that Abuja must not be allowed to degenerate into a hunting ground for criminals.

The NBA called on Wike, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies to immediately declare a security emergency in the FCT, urging coordinated intelligence-led operations, increased surveillance, and aggressive policing of transport corridors.

It also demanded thorough, transparent, and time-bound investigations into the killings, insisting that all perpetrators, collaborators, and enablers must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to restore public confidence.

The association extended condolences to the families of the victims, the healthcare community, the NBA Abuja Branch, and the wider legal profession, warning that failure to act decisively would embolden criminal elements and deepen public fear.

The NBA stressed that the protection of life remains the first duty of the state, insisting that the tragic deaths must serve as a turning point in tackling insecurity in Abuja.