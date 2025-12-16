NBA faults police over plan to resume tinted glass enforcement

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has faulted the Nigeria Police Force over its plan to resume enforcement of the suspended tinted glass permit policy.

This follows a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, announcing the reactivation of the policy from January 2, 2026.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by its President, Afam Osigwe (SAN), the NBA described the law enforcement agency’s move as a blatant disregard for court proceedings and a threat to the rule of law.

The association recalled that the policy, which requires vehicle owners to obtain and renew tinted glass permits annually, is currently the subject of multiple suits before the Federal High Court.

It noted that following public outrage and reports of harassment and extortion by police officers, enforcement of the policy had earlier been suspended by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

According to the NBA, the legality of the policy is being challenged in a suit filed by the association through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged lack of constitutional and statutory backing for the levy imposed on Nigerians.

The NBA further stated that during proceedings in the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on December 12, 2025, counsel to the Inspector General of Police, Ayotunde Ogunleye (SAN), informed the court that enforcement of the policy had been suspended pending the determination of the suit, a representation the court relied upon in striking out a motion for interlocutory injunction.

“The announcement by the Police barely one working day after this solemn undertaking to the court represents executive recklessness and a contemptuous disregard for the authority of the court,” the association said.

The NBA warned that the planned resumption of enforcement would expose Nigerians to harassment, extortion and violation of their fundamental rights, stressing that the policy was an unlawful revenue-generating scheme not backed by law.

It added that the payment of permit fees into a private bank account rather than the Treasury Single Account raised serious transparency and corruption concerns.

The association called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately withdraw the statement announcing the resumption of enforcement and halt all actions relating to the tinted glass permit policy until the courts deliver final judgments in the pending cases.

It also directed all its branches and the NBA Human Rights Committee to provide legal assistance to any Nigerian harassed during the exercise .