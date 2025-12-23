NBA demands pause on tax reform acts

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for a thorough investigation into controversies surrounding the recently passed Tax Reform Acts, saying the issues raise serious doubts about the integrity of Nigeria’s lawmaking process and urging that the implementation of the laws be suspended immediately to restore public trust.

NBA President Afam Osigwe, SAN, explained that the controversies threaten the core of constitutional governance. He stressed the need for transparency, accountability, and proper procedures when making laws that have major economic and social effects on the country.

The Tax Reform Acts, which have sparked widespread debate, were passed amid allegations that raise serious questions about the credibility and transparency of the legislative process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NBA said these developments undermine democratic lawmaking and create uncertainty for individuals, businesses, and institutions that must follow the law.

The association pointed out that such legal and policy uncertainty can hurt the business environment, reduce investor confidence, and make life unpredictable for those affected by the laws, adding that it is damaging to economic stability and goes against the principles of rule of law.

The NBA emphasized that a full, open, and transparent investigation is needed to clarify how the laws were passed and to restore public confidence.

Until the issues are resolved, the association insists that the implementation of the Tax Reform Acts should be put on hold.

The statement also noted that Nigeria’s democracy requires laws, especially those with significant economic and social impact, to be made in a process that is transparent, accountable, and beyond reproach. Anything less, the NBA warned, undermines public trust and weakens lawful governance.

The NBA called on all relevant authorities to act quickly and responsibly to address the controversy, protect constitutional order, maintain economic stability, and uphold the rule of law.