NBA demands justice for Plateau massacre victims

The Nigerian Bar Association has condemned the gunmen attack in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, which led to the death of dozens of residents, demanding justice for victims and urgent measures to tackle the rising insecurity in the state.

The NBA stated that the attack took place on Palm Sunday in Jos, when suspected gunmen stormed communities, killing several residents and injuring many others during a period meant for peaceful worship and reflection.

In a statement by its President, Afam Osigwe, the association described the killings as horrific and unacceptable, stressing that the continued targeting of innocent citizens underscores the growing threat to public safety across the country.

It noted that the incident was particularly heartbreaking as Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for Christians, a time traditionally devoted to prayer, peace, and hope.

The NBA warned that the repeated occurrence of such attacks reflects a dangerous culture of impunity, adding that the inability to bring perpetrators to justice continues to erode public confidence in the government’s capacity to protect lives and property.

The association urged security agencies to act swiftly in identifying, arresting, and prosecuting those responsible, while calling on both the federal and Plateau State governments to reinforce security in vulnerable communities.

It further emphasized the need for enhanced intelligence gathering and proactive security strategies to prevent future attacks in Plateau State and other volatile regions.

The NBA extended its condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Plateau State, assuring them of its solidarity during this period of grief.

It cautioned that the persistent loss of lives raises serious constitutional concerns, particularly regarding the protection of the right to life, warning that continued inaction could undermine public trust and national unity.