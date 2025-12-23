Navy rescues 20 people from burning vessel in Cross River

No fewer than 20 individuals travelling from Gabon to Nigeria were rescued by officers of the Nigerian Navy after the merchants vessel caught fire along the Calabar Channel in Cross River State.

The victims, comprising 14 Nigerians and seven Cameroonians, were rescued by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) OSE following a distress call from the motor vessel MV Chimba Express, which was en route from Gabon to Calabar carrying scrap materials and other logistics.

It was gathered that the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be determined, affected the midship and aft sections of the vessel, forcing some crew members to jump into the water for safety, while others fled to the deck to seek help.

According to a statement issued by the Base Operations Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory, Lieutenant Commander Kelechi Ahunanya, on behalf of the Base Commander and made available to journalists on Tuesday, NNS OSE was on routine patrol when it received the distress call at about 1:00 p.m.





The statement said that upon arrival at the scene, thick smoke was observed billowing from the vessel, prompting immediate rescue operations.

“Crew members who had abandoned the vessel, as well as those stranded on deck, were rescued using life buoys,” the officer said on Tuesday, adding that the victims, after being rescued, were administered first aid.

Ahunanya disclosed that personnel from the Forward Operating Base Ibaka, Naval Security Station 030 Houseboat, and local fishermen supported the rescue operation.

He added that the vessel’s Chief Engineer, who reportedly jumped into the water for fear of an explosion, remains missing, noting that search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Ahunanya reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to the safety of seafarers and the protection of maritime assets within Nigeria’s waters, in line with the mission of the Chief of the Naval Staff.