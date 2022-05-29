Navy promises personnel improved sports facilities ahead 2022 games 

Ahead of the Navy Games slated to hold in August, the Nigerian Navy has said that efforts are ongoing to equip the Navy Town Sports Complex in Lagos with state-of-the-art equipment in preparation for the Games.

The Nigerian Navy said the games are part of their efforts to encourage active participation in sporting activities both locally and internationally.

They noted that investments in sports had yielded positive results as its female volleyball team was currently representing the country in an ongoing female volleyball tournament in Tunisia.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, who commented on the sports preparation said that participants have competed fairly and shown strong determination, great perseverance, and true sportsmanship while promoting the spirit of solidarity, friendship, and culture.

He noted that the tournament was organized by the Nigerian Navy as part of a week-long celebration to commemorate its 66th anniversary.

Gambo said the golf tournament on which the game is centered, brought together about 300 amateur golfers, including both serving and retired officers and friends of the navy to compete and improve fitness.

According to him, the Navy will ensure that personnel is fit in their quest to achieve giant strides in securing the maritime domain.

“Celebrating our milestone at 66, we pledge our commitment towards the realization of the vision to be a strong, formidable and credible navy that Nigerians can be proud of. The Nigerian Navy will continue to achieve giant strides in securing our maritime domain while ensuring that personnel is fit to sustain navy achievements,” he said

On his part, Rear Admiral Ochegomie Fingesi (Rtd) debunked the impression by golf enthusiasts that the game was exclusively for the wealthy and senior citizens.

Fingesi, 80, who retired 32 years ago, said the game could be played and enjoyed by both the young and old, rich and low-income earners, provided such individuals were fit.

“Golf is a game of all ages, unlike some other sports that you cannot participate in when you reach a certain age. I started playing golf in 1974 when I was 30 years old and now I am 80 and actively still playing the game of golf”

“So, we are delighted that the CNS Gambo is featuring golf in this year’s anniversary, considering that the game improves both fitness and mental sharpness,” he explained.

Fingesi also said that golfing was also among the cheapest sports to go into when compared with other popular games in the country.

