Navy hands over eight stowaway suspects to Immigration in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has handed over eight stowaway suspects attempting to migrate to Europe, to the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) for prosecution in accordance with the law.

As gathered, the eight suspects, all male were arrested by the Navy abroad on a vessel named Ketyani, as they attempted to illegally relocate to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.

In a statement released on Wednesday disclosing the transfers, the maritime force stated that the Immigration authority will investigate the circumstances surrounding the stowaways’ arrival, including how they boarded the ship to enhance their prosecution. 

The defense further stated that the apprehended individuals who attempted to travel to international waters have been turned over and detained by the Deputy Superintendent of Immigration.

According to the statement,  “On Friday, 17 January 2025, Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT apprehended 8 suspected stowaways onboard MSC KATYANI with the intention to illegally migrate to Europe”

” Consequently, the suspects were handed over to the Deputy Superintendent of Immigration Dalhatu Musa of Lagos Ports/Marine Command, Apapa Lagos.”

