Navy hands over 22 oil bunkers, others to EFCC

The Nigerian Navy has arrested and handover 22 oil bunkers to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.

It said that the 22 alleged oil bunkers under detention were apprehended during separate operations while engaging in the illegal act on Lagos waterways.

The EFCC zonal office in the state received the vessel, MV Poseidon, impounded alongside 10 crew members that were detained by the Nigerian Navy Ship, Beecroft.

Also, the commission took over the MV Mother Comfort vessel with 12 crew members for investigation and prosecution, after their arrest by the same law enforcement agency.

Lists of suspects under detention were: Umoh Samuel, Abonida Seaman, Ogidigbo Kelly, Ajemfuja Lucky, Gbatemiro Abel, Leke Christian, John Ally, Etem Anthony, Adegoke Adeoye, and Arikaibi.

Others arrested includes Femi James Adiniyi, Ekene Okendu, Alum Julius, Napolion Dele, Awa Smart, Akorede Stephen, Stanley Neele, Odenike Rasaq, Agbanoma John, Aderemi Akinade, Okengwu Azu, and Ojajuni Adebowale.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, disclosed that the MV Poseidon vessel was laden with 130 metric tons of substance suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), while the MV Mother Comfort, at the time of arrest, was laden with 237 metric tons of AGO.

The commission, after receiving the suspects and the vessels, promised to investigate and arraign the 22 oil bunkers before a court for allegedly dealing on illegal petroleum products.