Navy destroys nine illegal crude oil refineries in River

As part of its ongoing efforts to curb oil theft and safeguard the nation’s economic resources, the Nigerian Navy has destroyed nine illegal refining sites containing 175,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The operation, carried out by personnel of the Naval Ship Pathfinder, targeted refining camps concealed within creeks, where crude oil was being processed without government authorisation.

According to the Navy, the sites had 45 ovens, 30 reservoirs, and 75 dugout pits containing approximately 60,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, and 33,000 litres of kerosene.

The Commander of NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Aniaku, disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen that the operation was part of the Navy’s sustained efforts to combat illegal oil bunkering and protect critical oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta region.

Aniaku revealed that the Pathfinder’s Tactical Riverine Assault Squadron Team also uncovered two wellheads that had been technically connected with pipes used by oil thieves to siphon crude oil into the illegal camps.

According to the statement, “On 12 May 2025, the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder successfully conducted an operation against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities within the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni general area.

“The NNS Pathfinder’s Tactical Riverine Assault Squadron Team, acting on credible intelligence, deployed personnel and assets to carry out anti-crude oil theft operations. During the mission, the team discovered two wellheads connected by pipes used for siphoning crude oil.

“The team dismantled the pipes linked to the wellheads and destroyed nine illegal refining sites containing 45 ovens, 30 reservoirs, and 75 dugout pits with approximately 60,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, and 33,000 litres of kerosene.

“All recovered products were handled in accordance with anti-crude oil theft procedures. No arrests were made, as the perpetrators fled upon sighting the patrol team.”

The Commander further commended his team for their bravery, stating that the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, remains resolute in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering, which he described as serious threats to the nation’s economy and energy security.