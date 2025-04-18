Navy arrests three Nasarawa youngmen link to officer’s abduction

Three Nasarawa youngmen have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy in connection with the abduction of its officer, Lieutenant Cynthia Akor, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The Navy apprehended the suspects in collaboration with the Nigerian Army inside a community bordering Masaka in Nasarawa State.

Following the apprehension of the kidnappers, the navy revealed that two of the arrested individuals were directly involved in the abduction, while the third was identified as an accomplice.

While handing over the suspects to the police, the Commander of the Naval Unit, Commodore Oluseyi Oladipo, said the arrests were made possible through effective collaboration among security agencies in the FCT

“The suspects have since confessed to their involvement in kidnapping, cattle rustling, and other criminal activities,” he said.

“Accordingly, the suspects and the related exhibits have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force (FCT Command) for further investigation and prosecution.”

Despite the successful operation, Oladipo acknowledged that Abuja continues to face security challenges including kidnapping, “one chance” abductions, and vehicle theft.

He reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to supporting the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu by contributing to national security on land and at sea.

“We are also deeply appreciative of the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his leadership in enhancing security for the development of the FCT.

“The base will continue to operate in partnership with other security agencies to keep the FCT safe and secure,” Oladipo added.