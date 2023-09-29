Navy arrests eight Lagos stowaways inside Europe-bound ship

No fewer than eight suspected stowaways were reported to have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT from an Europe-bound ship’s rudder in Lagos State.

The eight suspect, who were attempting to leave the country without paying traveling fees through waterways, were apprehended by the law enforcement agency on a Merchant Vessel, CHARMINAR PANAMA, rudder in Lagos anchorage.

Those arrested by the Navy identified as; 30years old John Festus, 34years old Kingsley James, 43years old Egborjede Christopher, 46years old Lucky Iweru; 33years old Frank Uche, 33years old Omosheri Wilson, 37years old Lisa Segun 37 and 25years old Abu Majid.

Arrest of the eight suspects were disclosed on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen by Navy spokesperson, Happiness Collins.

Collins added that the apprehended individuals would be prosecuted by the appropriate authorities in accordance with the 1999 constitution.

According to her, These stowaways were apprehended inside the vessel’s rudder compartment by the proactive NNS BEECROFT patrol team.

“In the course of this operation, various items were seized, including mobile phones, provisions, and miscellaneous items.

“NNS BEECROFT patrol team’s swift and efficient response underscore the Navy’s dedication under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff , Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, towards maintaining the security and integrity of the country’s maritime borders”.

