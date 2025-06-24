NATO warns Iran against nuclear weapon productions

In the aid to curb weaponry attacks in middle-east countries, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has warned Iran to desist from any further production of nuclear weapons, urging the country to cease the incidents of bomb attacks with Israel.

NATO disclosed that allowing Iran to continue with its ongoing nuclear weapon production poses serious security threat to the Middle East and other continents.

The organisation gave the warning on Monday, stressing that members of the group have gone against the Asian country from developing nuclear weapons due to the loss of live and properties recorded from incidents of its drones aimed at Israel and other parts of the world.

During the summit, NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, said: “We meet at a truly historic moment, with significant and growing challenges to our security.

“Let me now first say a word on Iran. When it comes to NATO’s stance on Iran’s nuclear programme, Allies have long agreed that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon.

“Allies have repeatedly urged Iran to meet its obligations under the non-proliferation treaty”.