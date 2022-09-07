Nation’s reporter becomes automobile journalists’ association chairman after predecessor’s removal

The Nation Newspaper reporter, Tajudeen Adebanjo has become the new chairman of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) after his predecessor’s removal just as he promised a better leadership for members of the association.

The new chairman assured stakeholders in the sector that all hands are on deck to restore confidence in NAJA in order to add immense value to the nation’s automotive industry.

Tajudeen’s appointment, who was the Vice chairman, was said to have followed the suspension of his predecessor, Mike Ochonma.

Ochonma was said to have been suspended through a majority decision at an emergency meeting for undue arrogance, grandstanding and abuse of office as he could not offer satisfactory explanation on his involvement in a parallel association against the interest of NAJA.

Through a statement released on Wednesday, NAJA stated that it has set up a three-man committee to investigate allegations against the suspended Chairman and make appropriate recommendations .

The association further advised automotive stakeholders and the public to disregard a false report circulating about the purported suspension of the Vice Chairman.

