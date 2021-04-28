National tourism institute shuts down Kano office over security threats

National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR) has announced the closure of its zonal office in the North West geo-political zone over security fears.

In a released signed by NIHOTOUR’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Muhammed Sule, the institute said it was acting in line with the directive of the Kano State government which had earlier ordered the closure of the Government Technical College, Bagauda, which is a close proximity to the Kano Zonal Campus of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), on security ground.

The directive further ordered students to vacate premises of the campus and also staff of the Institute to stay off the campus in the interest of the protection of lives of the students, staff and all community members of the Institute at Bagauda.

However, the Mini Campus of the Institute located at the Civic Centre Road in the Kano metropolis, where the IATA Course Programs are offered will remain operational, and therefore staff and students of the Mini Campus are to go on with their normal academic activities unhindered.