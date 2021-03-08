Tourism institute boss pledges to tackle Kaduna campus water challenges

The Director General (DG) of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura S Kangiwa has expressed his happiness and delight on the massive turn out of staff to work at the Kaduna Campus of the Institute.

Kangiwa who was visibly excited with the high sense of responsibility and commitment to duty exhibited by the staff said this is what the Institute need to move forward.

He commended the Coordinator of the Kaduna campus for her dedication to duty particularly in addressing some critical infrastructure issues of the Campus with the scarce resources at her disposal.

The DG then directed for immediate work to restore water in the campus as well as complete repair work on the bus earlier started by the Coordinator.

Receiving the DG, the Campus Coordinator, Clara Asogu commended him for his commitment at addressing issues of the Institute to lift it to greater heights.

She expressed her gratitude and that of the staff for the immediate action taken by the DG to address water and transportation problems of the campus.

She then conducted the DG and members of his entourage round the campus on facility tour.

The Director General who paid an unscheduled visit to the Kaduna campus of the institute has since returned to Abuja.