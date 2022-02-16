National Orientation Agency tasks Nigerians on unity, peaceful coexistence

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has implored Nigerians to imbibe and propagate national unity and interest as well as peaceful co-existence by not disseminating misinformation and disinformation capable of causing confusion, crisis and disunity in the country.

For political progress of the country, the agency emphasized that the promoting peace and tranquility among Nigerians the country irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations was the solution for the progress needed as a nation.

The Director-General of NOA, Garba Abari, who made the call on Wednesday at a National Fact-Checking Course IV in Abuja, stated that the National Fact-Checking Course IV is organised to engage more fact checkers to assist in addressing the scourge of fake news, misinformation and disinformation in the country.

Abari said that peaceful coexistence among Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations was vital to the social, economic and political progress of the nation.

”We must desist from disseminating misinformation and disinformation capable of causing confusion, crisis and disunity in the country. Fake news, misinformation and disinformation hinders national cohesion of any nation,” he said.

Abari recalled that in 2021, the agency produced five-year strategic document aimed at training 37,000 fact checkers to address the menace of hate speech, fake news, misinformation and disinformation in the country.

On his part, Acting Managing Director, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Tobi Oluwatola, said that the training of fact checkers was imperative than shutting down social and conventional media because of fake news.

Oluwatola described freedom of information as core to democracy, adding that shutting down social and conventional media because of fake news would hinder freedom of information and the nation’s democracy.

Also, the Director of Corporate Service, Securities and Exchange Commission, Ibrahim Boye, commended NOA for embarking on training of fact checkers in all sectors of the nation’s economy, adding that it will go a long way in shaping the minds and behaviours of Nigerians to verify any information before they act on it.

Meanwhile, the Senior Programme Officer, Centre for Democracy and Development, Austin Aigbe, called for more collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve NOA’s objective of training 37,000 fact checkers in the next five years.

