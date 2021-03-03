National hospitality agency, 360 Ltd partner on ‘No to Dirty Kitchen’ campaign

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has concluded arrangement with Hospitality 360 Africa Limited for the launch of campaign ‘#SayNoToDirtyKitchen’ targeted at evolving clean and hygienic kitchens in public places in the country.

This was disclosed by the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa during the signing of the MOU to seal the collaboration at the Abuja Headquarters of the Institute. He said the exercise will bring about a healthy eating environment at Nigerian public eateries.

Kangiwa who stated the relevance of the campaign in line with the Institute’s training mandate in hospitality services, said NIHOTOUR should not only be concerned with training people on cookery but must ensure that the cooking is done in a clean and hygienic environment that does not endanger or compromise the health of customers who patronize the eatery centres.

He noted that the partnership and participation of NIHOTOUR in the ‘#SayNoToDirtyKitchen’ campaign exercise is part of the training needs for practitioners in the hospitality industry to imbibe for decent conduct of activities in the kitchen environment.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Emeka Ihumezie, Managing Director of Hospitality 360 Africa Limited said the ‘#SayNoToDirtyKitchen’ campaign is imperative as a clarion call to the general public to up their ante in kitchen hygiene and cleanliness, stressing that it further involves all stakeholders in the sector of their rights and responsibilities towards building a culture of cleanliness and better hygiene in public kitchen environment.

He said the need to bring sanity at public eatery places like restaurants, hotels, catering and night clubs in the country cannot be over-stressed especially in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic which places emphasis on cleanliness at all places of public convergence.