National Assembly under lock after reporter test COVID-19 positive in South Korea

By News Desk

By The Guild

As part of the strategy to halt transmission of coronavirus, South Korea government has put the National Assembly under lock after a journalist (name withheld) tested positive to the novel virus.

The decision to shut the floor of the house was reached after an emergency COVID-19 response meeting conveyed to examine extent of the spread among lawmakers and legislative aides.

It was learnt that the photojournalist’s last assignment before his COVID-19 status was made known was the ruling Democratic Party’s supreme council meeting held on Wednesday.

The journalist was screened and was discovered to have contracted the virus from a relative he dined with last Saturday who had also be infected with coronavirus.

At the meeting, former Prime Minister, Lee Hae-chan and parliamentary leader of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea, Kim Tae-nyeon, were said to have attended the meeting where the photojournalist’s status was revealed.

 

It was gathered that as a precaution, Lee had already gone into self-quarantine, with his staff canceling his plans for the rest of the day and subsequent days.

