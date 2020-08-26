National Assembly under lock after reporter test COVID-19 positive in South Korea

As part of the strategy to halt transmission of coronavirus, South Korea government has put the National Assembly under lock after a journalist (name withheld) tested positive to the novel virus.

The decision to shut the floor of the house was reached after an emergency COVID-19 response meeting conveyed to examine extent of the spread among lawmakers and legislative aides.

It was learnt that the photojournalist’s last assignment before his COVID-19 status was made known was the ruling Democratic Party’s supreme council meeting held on Wednesday.

The journalist was screened and was discovered to have contracted the virus from a relative he dined with last Saturday who had also be infected with coronavirus.

At the meeting, former Prime Minister, Lee Hae-chan and parliamentary leader of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea, Kim Tae-nyeon, were said to have attended the meeting where the photojournalist’s status was revealed.