Natasha’s husband attacks Ebonyi lawmaker for cyber stalking family

The husband to the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has requested the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to investigate the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Peter Nwaebonyi, over false statements made against his wife, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natahsa’s husband accused Nwaebonyi of cyber-stalking his wife to silence her over allegation made against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan, in a petition written to the police, listed multiple instances where Eboneyi lawmaker allegedly damaged Natasha’s reputation by insulting and disrespecting her on national televisions.

He accused Nwaebonyi of spreading rumors against the lawmaker after being drafted by Akpabio, whom he alleged attempted to silence his wife over the sexual harassment allegation leveled against the former Akwa Ibom governor.

Uduaghan strongly criticized the lawmakers’ action, emphasizing that it directly contravenes specific provisions of the penal code, namely sections 391, 392, and 393, which clearly outline the legal framework that must be adhered to.

The traditional ruler pointed out a time when the Deputy Whip specifically granted an interview to media sometime in March 2025, wherein he falsely alleged that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan blackmailed her husband into marrying her.

Uduaghan claimed that Nwaebonyi portrayed his wife as a serial blackmailer, cheat, liar, and manipulator, and depicted him, her husband, as weak and lacking the ability to make his own decisions.

According to the petition, “These unfounded allegations have done great harm to the person of our clients, their goodwill, relationships, and business opportunities. They are substantially an affront to the image and character which our clients have labored to build over the years, and have thus tarnished and harmed our clients’ reputation in the eyes of estimation of the general public”.

“We have the firm conviction that Senator Nwebonyi disseminated these tissues of blatant falsehood intentionally through the electronic media, and which were broadcast all over the world through thenm aforementioned stations’ conventional and online platforms and monitored in Abuja and Kogi State most particularly, to cause our clients dire distress, pain, insult, annoyance and Injury knowing same to be shorn of truth and unjustified in law for the single purpose of intimidating Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in other to frustrate her quest to have her voice heard over the din ofn legislative conspiracy to emasculate her”

“We believe that Senator Nwebonyi is grossly liable under the provisions of the Penal Code, most especially sections 391, 392, and 393 of the Code. It is therefore the instruction of our clients that we petition your office to demand that the Force should investigate the circumstances surrounding Senator Nwaebonyi cyber-stalking of our clients”.