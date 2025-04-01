Natasha turns down police order on Kogi rally

Despite a police order to cancel her homecoming rally, the Lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, has vowed to proceed with the event, saying that the claims of security threat made by law enforcement were strategy to stop the gathering from holding.

Akpoti-Uduagan’s decision sets the stage for a potential confrontation with security agencies, who cited security concerns, as residents prepare for possible unrest.

Insisting her rally poses no threat, the lawmaker dismissed claims of potential violence, emphasizing her intention to reconnect with constituents and celebrate Eid-el-Fitr peacefully.

However, the suspended senator pointedly stated that if any violence breaks out during her visit, Akpabio, Ododo, and Yahaya Bello should be held accountable for their alleged role in instigating the unrest.

“My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our PEACEFUL Sallah celebrations today. However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Òdodo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible,” she wrote on her official social media handle on Tuesday.

Akpoti-Uduagan’s defiance to cancel the event follows Kogi state Governor Ahmed Ododo’s ban on public gatherings and the entry of security convoys into the state due to security concerns.

In addition to this restriction, Ododo directed that any individual or group entering the state with a security convoy must obtain clearance from the relevant security agencies prior to arrival.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor’s decision follows an intelligence report suggesting that some individuals plan to orchestrate violent rallies under the guise of political and religious agitation.

These temporary restrictions, as stated by Ododo, aim to prevent unauthorized movements of armed individuals masquerading as security operatives and are necessary to safeguard lives and property.