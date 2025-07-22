Natasha to drag national assembly before court over access denial

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan announced plans to consult her legal team and pursue further action at the appellate court following her denied access to the National Assembly premises, despite a court order mandating her reinstatement.

Earlier this year, Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months by the Senate, but a ruling by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court subsequently nullified the suspension, allowing her to resume her legislative duties.

However, when she arrived at the National Assembly complex to reclaim her seat in the upper chamber, security personnel prevented the lawmaker alongside her supporters from entering the gate.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the senator condemned the denial, describing it as a violation of her constitutional rights, and vowed to challenge the Senate’s decision, emphasizing her commitment to serve the people of Kogi Central.

According to her, “Now going forward, I’m going to have a meeting with my legal team and most likely they will have to probably proceed to the appeals court to seek interpretations of what has just happened. We are law abiding citizens

“Now what does Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution mean? That every senator in this and every parliamentarian is to attend a city not less than 181 days per year to carry out my constituted functions. And what are the constitutional functions of a senator?

“So that means what Justice Binta nyako told the National Assembly is that not only is my judgment excessive, but it will also deprive me of carrying out my elected according to the Nigerian Constitution. That is Section 63. So that means my suspension is illegal.

“If you look at that, because anything that contravenes the Nigerian Constitution is illegal. And the National Assembly cannot be greater than the Constitution. They’re now coming down again based on the appeal. Akpabio himself cannot be greater than the courts, cannot be greater than the Constitution.

“And I want Nigerians to know that the office of the Senate President, Akpabio himself, does not give me my legitimacy as a senator. The fact that he has gone on appeal himself does not invalidate the decision of Justice Bintanyako and does not deprive, stop me from being a senator. I got my legitimacy as a senator today from the people of Kogi Central who voted me at the February 2023 election.

“And it is very important I do mention and Nigerians should know that even though we do have two federal government criminal cases against me, there are criminal defamation simply because I spoke up the threat to life. And everybody has a right to speak up on their threat to life. And Nigerians should know that I am not facing charges of corruption.