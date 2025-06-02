Natasha to appear before court over murder allegations against Akpabio

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, is scheduled to appear before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Tuesday, following a court summons. Her lead counsel, West Idahosa (SAN), confirmed this development on Sunday.

Idahosa noted, however, that it remains unclear whether the Federal Government plans to formally arraign Akpoti-Uduaghan at Tuesday’s hearing. “Regardless of the government’s intention, our client, as a law-abiding citizen, will comply fully with the court’s directives,” he said.

The Federal Government, through the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mohammed Abubakar, has filed criminal charges against Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing her of making defamatory statements. These allegations stem from remarks she allegedly made during a live television interview and a private telephone conversation, targeting Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The charges, filed on May 16, 2025, and marked CR/297/25, allege that Akpoti-Uduaghan made the statements during her appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today program on April 3, 2025. She is accused of claiming that Akpabio and Bello conspired to have her murdered, stating:

“It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night— to eliminate me… he then

emphasised that I should be killed in Kogi.”

Additionally, Akpoti-Uduaghan allegedly made further defamatory statements during a March 27, 2025, phone call with Dr. Sandra Duru. In that call, she reportedly claimed that Akpabio was involved in organ harvesting related to the late Iniubong Umoren to benefit his ailing wife.

In the suit Akpabio, Bello, and four others have been listed as principal witnesses in the case, Idahosa affirmed that the legal team is fully prepared to defend Akpoti-Uduaghan. “If the matter is called tomorrow, we are ready to respond. Our focus is purely on defending the charges in court—protests are for civil societies and activists,” he emphasized.

Regarding the possibility of an arraignment, Idahosa explained: “We don’t know yet. We’ve seen a notice of amended charges, and they could amend them again. It’s entirely up to the prosecution.”

He concluded by reiterating his client’s respect for the judicial process. “Our client will definitely be present. She has no reason not to attend—only institutions that flout court orders fail to show up, and she does not belong to that category,” he said.