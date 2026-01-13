Natasha kicks against Edo student protesters’ detention

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called for the immediate release of 52 students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, who were reportedly detained following protests against rising insecurity and kidnappings in parts of Edo State.

It was gathered that the protest, organised by students and residents to draw attention to recurring abductions, was later hijacked by hoodlums, leading to vandalism.

Following the incident, security operatives arrested dozens of students, many of whom were subsequently remanded by a court pending further proceedings.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said students should not be punished for speaking out on issues affecting their safety, welfare and future, urging the Edo State Government to focus on tackling kidnapping and other security challenges rather than suppressing dissenting voices.

“Dialogue, not detention, is the pathway to peace and progress. Our youths must not be criminalised for speaking up and protesting about issues that affect their environment, welfare and future,” the Kogi lawmaker said.

She made the call in a statement released on Tuesday under the platform of Concerned Kogi Central for Nigeria, in solidarity with the detained students who were arrested after an anti-kidnapping protest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area.

“The government of Edo State must focus on addressing the concerns of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity, rather than suppressing discerning and courageous voices,” she stated.

“Silencing students through arrests only deepens mistrust and widens the gap between government and the governed. Engagement and honest dialogue are the responsible responses,” the senator added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her support for the affected students and their families, calling on the authorities to embrace dialogue and due process while upholding democratic values, human rights and the rule of law.