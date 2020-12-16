N’Assembly fixes date for 2021 Budget passage

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have resolved to consider and pass the 2021 Appropriation Bill brought before the Assembly for consideration by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Executives.

They agreed to hold an emergency session next week Monday for consideration and passage of the bill, adding that such would ensure the bill was passed before the lawmakers proceed on their annual Christmas/New Year break.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that the delayed being witnessed in the passage of the bill was to accommodate the apex government request seeking a fresh review of the 2020 Appropriation Act.

Speaking during plenary on Wednesday, Lawan hinted that the executive arm of government also sought the extension of the implementation of the capital components of the 2021 budget from December 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021, in its request.

He added that the delay was to ensure everything concerning the appropriation bill was sorted out before lawmakers begin deliberations on it, adding that though the delay was not expected, the house would do all in its bidding to maintain the January to December budget cycle.

“There was a late request for some more expenditure from the executive arm of government and we want to ensure our committee produce a very clean document so they can’t present this report today.

“Consequently, the Senate will hold a special session on Monday 21st of December, just to consider and pass the budget 2021. This is in keeping with our legislative agenda of ensuring that annual budget has January to December cycle,” he said.