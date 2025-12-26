NASS to republish unedited 2025 tax law amid criticism

Amid growing controversy over alleged discrepancies in Nigeria’s gazetted tax laws, the National Assembly has directed the re-gazetting of the Acts and the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the versions duly passed by both chambers.

The move follows concerns that certain provisions in the published laws materially differ from those approved by the legislature, prompting an institutional review to ensure accuracy and preserve the integrity of the legislative process.

In a statement issued on Friday, the House Spokesman / Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi stated that the directive was jointly issued by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, in the interest of clarity, accuracy and the integrity of the legislative record.

Rotimi explained that the move to re-gazette the tax reform laws passed by the National Assembly and to issue Certified True Copies (CTCs) is administrative in nature and intended to ensure that the official records available to the public accurately reflect the legislative decisions of the National Assembly.

He explained that an ad hoc committee, working with other relevant committees and the management of the National Assembly, is carrying out an institutional review to trace the sequence of events and identify any factors that may have influenced the legislative and administrative handling of the Acts.

According to the statement, “This includes a careful examination of any lapses, irregularities, or external interferences, should any be established.

“The review is being conducted in full conformity with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the Standing Orders of both Chambers, and established parliamentary practice.”

Rotimi stressed that the review does not imply any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by either chamber, noting that it is strictly confined to institutional processes and procedures.

“This review is strictly confined to institutional processes and procedures. It does not constitute, imply, or concede any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by the House of Representatives or the Senate.

“It is undertaken without prejudice to the powers, functions, or actions of any other arm or agency of government, and without prejudice to any rights, obligations, or legal processes arising under the Constitution or any other applicable law.

“The House of Representatives, under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON, remains firmly committed to the principles of constitutionalism, separation of powers, due process, and the supremacy of the rule of law.

“Where procedural or administrative refinements are identified, appropriate corrective measures will be taken in accordance with the law and established parliamentary conventions.

“The leadership of the House of Representatives remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the faithful discharge of its constitutional responsibility as custodian of the legislative authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Rotimi added.

He urged Nigerians to respectfully allow the National Assembly’s institutional processes to proceed without speculation or conjecture.