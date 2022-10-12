NASS queries 2023 budget’s recurrent expenditure, funding parameters

The National Assembly has raised concerns over the recurrent expenditure in the 2023 appropriation bill of N20.5 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari before the Senate and House of Representatives.

The lawmakers argued that the increment of the recurrent expenditure from over N6 trillion budgeted this year to over N8 trillion for next year, was not sustainable,

According to the lawmakers, Nigeria cannot continue to borrow to fund 1 percent of its population. Subsequently, the Senate asked its committee to report back in four weeks.

They raised objections on Wednesday and referred the bills passed at both chambers of the National Assembly, to Committees on Appropriation for further legislative action.

It adjourned its sitting for the next four weeks to allow its various committees to work on the 2023 budget estimates as well as a budget defence by various ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Senate, on its part, would reconvene plenary on November 15, except if there were emergency cases that required deliberation.

Similarly, in the lower chamber, the lawmakers commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the Intervention Fund for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as well as the improvement in the budget of the judiciary.

They, however, questioned the parameters which are to fund the budget, describing them as unrealistic considering the state of the country’s economy.

In his submission, the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elimeleu, asked both the federal and state governments to work towards bringing an end to the sit-at-home order in the South-East.

