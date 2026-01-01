NASS publishes approve tax bills amid public outcry

Amid public concerns over the authenticity of the newly passed Tax Acts, the National Assembly has directed the Clerk to publish official copies of the bills transmitted to and assented to by President Bola Tinubu, in an effort to dispel suspicion, calm tensions, and reassert legislative credibility.

The decision followed allegations of discrepancies between the Votes and Proceedings of the National Assembly and the gazetted versions of the Tax Acts currently in circulation.

Lawmakers said the move responds directly to claims that the laws signed by the President were altered from what was debated and approved, a narrative that has gained traction across civil society, professional groups, and online platforms.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the legislature explained that the directive was carried out by the leadership of both chambers.

“The leadership has directed the Clerk to make available the transmitted Tax Bills duly signed by the President, including the certificate pages, to enable members of the public to independently verify the facts,” the statement said.

“This action is intended to allow Nigerians to verify the content for themselves and separate verified facts from circulating assumptions,” the legislature added, stressing that transparency is necessary to protect the integrity of parliamentary work.

The Assembly disclosed that despite widespread public debate, only a limited number of formal applications were submitted for certified true copies of the harmonised tax bills, adding that all such requests had already been processed and released accordingly.

According to the statement, interested citizens can still apply through the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, specifying the particular tax legislation required and paying the statutory documentation fees as prescribed by law.

Furthermore, the legislature confirmed that the Clerk is working with the Federal Government Printing Press to conclude the formal gazetting of the tax laws as Acts of Parliament, a step required to complete the legal process.

“These gazettes are expected to be available on or before January 1, 2026,” the National Assembly said, noting that while the Clerk coordinates the process, printing authority remains with the Federal Government Printing Press.

In addition, lawmakers announced a review of internal legislative procedures aimed at strengthening safeguards around bill transmission, presidential assent, and gazette publication to prevent similar controversies in the future.

“To strengthen institutional processes, all bills for presidential assent will henceforth be routed through Presidential Liaison Officers, and no request for gazetting an Act will be entertained by the Printing Press unless initiated by the Clerk to the National Assembly or an authorised representative,” the statement added.

The National Assembly also acknowledged public scrutiny of the tax laws, stating that sustained civic engagement, although sometimes contentious, remains essential for promoting accountability, professionalism, and trust in Nigeria’s lawmaking process.