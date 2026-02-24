NASS postpones plenary resumption to March 5th

The National Assembly has again postponed its resumption of plenary to allow committees conclude work on the 2026 Appropriation Bill currently under consideration with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The decision extends the legislative recess as lawmakers continue budget defence sessions with government institutions ahead of the next fiscal year.

The postponement was conveyed in an official notice to members, indicating that the leadership deemed it necessary to give committees more time to complete scrutiny of the budget proposals before plenary resumes.

In a circular dated February 23, 2026, and signed by the Acting Clerk to the House, Ibrahim Sidi, the leadership stated:

“In light of the ongoing 2026 Budget Defence by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, which remains substantially incomplete, the leadership of both Houses hereby directs the postponement of plenary to allow committees conclude their work accordingly.”

The notice added that plenary, initially scheduled to resume on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, will now reconvene on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

The leadership expressed regret over any inconvenience caused and urged members to use the additional time to further engage in the ongoing budget review process.