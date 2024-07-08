NASFAT UK counsels Muslims on steadfastness amid Hijrah 1446 celebration

As Muslims globally celebrate the beginning of new Islamic year, the Swansea Branch of the Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) has urged Muslims to use the Hijrah 1446 to rededicate themselves towards upholding the tenets of Islam rather than prioritizing economic gains.

The members of the Islamic group stated that steadfastness in worshipping Allah will pave the way for any Muslim to gain solutions to all challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the group yesterday, the Convener, NASFAT Swansea Branch, Abdulfatai Omotunde, who stated this yesterday at the inaugural prayer session of the branch, stressed that while they are appealing that Muslims rededicate themselves to worship Allah, they would be using the branch as an avenue to cement their relationship with their creator.

Omotunde, an Accountant and former Amir, Nasfat Alagbole Branch and Coordinator of Magboro Group, Lagos, Nigeria, said that the branch was established to assist Muslims, particularly in Wales, to pray to Almighty Allah.

“Also, to prevent our children from losing focus of Islam as the fundamental foundation to the journey of life and not to lose their traditional and cultural values which we cherish so much.

“Many of our brothers and sisters have lost their children to environmental influence within a short period of their stay while some children are turning against their parents due to social influences” Omotunde emphasized.

“For over two years, I have been thinking of the presence of Nasfat within the Wales area. And I am happy that it has come to fruition today”.

He added: “Therefore it’s a thing of joy to initiate the Asalatul Prayer to mark the first of Muharram, the New Islamic year, and to encourage Islamic brothers and sisters in the United Kingdom to reconnect to Almighty God as the solution to all our worries.

The convener noted that it’s easy to disconnect with Almighty God due to the “environment we found ourselves in the United Kingdom, but reactivating our commitment to Almighty God will be our greatest benefit rather than prioritizing economic gains in the UK”.

Meanwhile, he appealed to Muslims residing across Wales to support the branch’s growth for future generations to connect with Allah through it.

Omotunde explained that the prayer session would be held every Sunday at the temporary location pending the purchase of a permanent site.

The Missioners, Abdulraheem Habibulahi, was in attendance while Brother Seleem Omotunde led today’s Asalatul Prayer which began at 10.30am and ended at 12.30pm local time with a sizable number of islamic faithful in attendance. Omotunde used the occasion to wish all Muslim Brothers and Sisters Happy New Islamic year.