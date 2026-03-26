NASFAT sensitizes parents on children’s moral upbringing benefits

The Nasrul-Lahi-il Fathi Society (NASFAT) in Swansea, the United Kingdom (UK) has urged parents to take deliberate responsibility for the moral upbringing and development of their children, saying this will help to safeguard society from further decline.

The group emphasized the need for parents to “privatize” the moral training of their children, stressing that the responsibility for shaping future generations begins at home.

NASFAT asked parents and guardians to lead by example through ensuring that children are guided towards positive behaviour and strong ethical values.

This call was made during an Eid celebration organized by the group at St Joseph’s Hall, Convent Street, Greenhill, Swansea,

At the event, which brought together members of the Muslim community for reflection, celebration, and engagement, the Coordinator of NASFAT Swansea Group, Abdulfatai

Omotunde, noted that parents are the first teachers in a child’s life and that the values instilled at home ultimately shape the wider society.

According to him, the growing concerns over moral decline in many parts of the world call for renewed commitment by parents to nurture their children with sound values rooted in peace, love, unity, and responsibility.

He added that the home remains the foundation upon which a just and harmonious society is built, warning that neglecting this duty could have far-reaching consequences for future generations.

Meanwhile, he congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the 1448 A.H Ramadan and the opportunity to witness and celebrate Eid, describing the holy month as a period that transforms individuals by cleansing them of negative behaviours.

“Ramadan takes many negative behaviours away from mankind and renews us spiritually. It is important that we do not return to those habits,” Omotunde added.

The Coordinator urged muslims to sustain the discipline and values imbibed during the fasting period.

Other speakers at the event, including Qosim Akolade, Olalekan Adekanmbi, and Abdullahi Ejalonibu, reinforced the message of moral responsibility.