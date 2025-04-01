NASFAT identifies family bonding, others as mental health antidote 

Concerned by the increase in mental health patients, the Nasrul-Lahi-I- Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) group in Swansea, United Kingdom, has identified family bonding as an antidote for mental stability, urging Muslims to set aside more time to engage in fun with families and friends within the society.

It said that the time allotted for bonding often assists one to strengthen the unity between him and family members, friends, and residents of the community where he resides.

The Coordinator of Nasfat Swansea Group in Wales, United Kingdom, Abdulfatai Omotunde, who stated this yesterday during the Islamic organization’s first Sallah get-together celebration program, which was held at the beach in Port Talbot with NASFAT members, stressed that Muslims, particularly Nigerians abroad, should adhere to this practice considering that they were raised with this lifestyle.

“It’s very Important we all create more time for ourselves for relaxation and fun with our family and friends to prevent mental health challenges, particularly in this western world due to the system”, he added.

While cautioning Nigerians not to abandon the lifestyle they were raised with, the coordinator stated that the culture, economic system, and others in the UK were different from what they had been inculcated in their respective country.

“Back home in our country, we’re used to the family, friends, and neighbors bonding with social life activities, but here in the UK is work and home, creating many barriers amongst many families and friends with unsettled mental health challenges.

“One of the reasons we decided to organize this get-together event is for our members and other Muslims members in Wales to have time for bonding, unity, love, happiness, and good health for ourselves.

“As you can see, we all had funs, dance, played games with our children and friends with lots of food and drinks in the good mood of Sallah celebration amongst ourselves”, he added.

Commending the initiative, a teenager, Sofiat Omotunde, described the experience from the gathering as unforgettable, saying this gathering afforded us the platform for bonding of unity, love, and happiness amongst ourselves as blacks in the United Kingdom.

She noted that since her arrival in the UK, there had not been any avenue to replicate what life was back home in Nigeria.

“I’m very happy for the first time in over two years in the UK having lots of fun with my Muslims Community and blacks. It was a taste of reflection of how we bond back home in Nigeria, which I have missed over two years now. I appeal to the organizers to continue with the unforgettable fun experience event we had”, Sofiat added.

Another youth, Faizah Fashina, noted that the experience shared during the gathering has exposed her life in the country

“For me, having a platform where I have the opportunity of coming together with people we share same culture, language, diversity and compassion was a good development since I arrived here. The time I spent during the gathering was a moment of joy and hope, I commend organizers for this Initiative”.

She noted that the organisers met her expectations, saying I am fulfilled to be part of the children and families that gathered there to celebrate in deed a monumental happiness experience of a lifetime.

A 12years old Furqan Amasa, who could not hold back his excitement, appealed that a similar event should be organised during the Eid-il-Adha celebration to sustain the achievements recorded.

“I am very happy today because I had lots of fun, played different games, and ate lots of different African dishes. I wish the sallah celebration program didn’t end now. I am looking forward to Eid-il-Adha celebration program for another opportunity of this fun and a happy sallah celebration to all my friends and family”.