NASFAT cautions Muslims against bullying, harassing worshippers, other

The United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the Nasrul-Lahi-il Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) has cautioned Muslims against engaging in bullying and harassment of other human beings particularly worshippers in the society, saying this act has become a major societal challenge without boundary.

The Islamic organization stated that bullying and harassment in society have advanced to the status where technology gadgets designed to aid knowledge and religious activities were used as vehicles to torment people globally.

The Zonal Chairman of the Nasfat UK/Ireland Zones Dr. Daud Amuzat, stated that Muslims must refrain from attacking others physically and online, rather encourage other people directly and through the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) irrespective of their religion.

Amuzat stated this while addressing worshippers at a Lahilatulquadri (the night of majesty) program organized by NASFAT UK and Ireland Zones with a theme: The Danger of Misguided Sects and Deviant Beliefs in Islam.

“I am very happy to be part of this unique event. It’s important that I state this” “It’s a serious concern in society about the strange Ideas being on the increase and propagation on social media by self-acclaimed Scholars in society today misleading people who are sinners.

“As Muslims, we can’t live in isolation of the technology trends in the world. But it’s not suggested that we should continue using it in the wrong manners to attack fellow Muslims, that’s not the way our noble prophet Mohammad (s.w.a) fought Islam”.

“As Muslims, our calling is to continue encouraging people to do the right things Almighty Allah (God) encourages us to do and desist from all forms of social media bullying and harassment in the negative way of benefits of the social media technology in our communities”, he added.

Also, the Chief Imam for Jamatul Islamiyah Mosque, London, Abdul-Hakeem Omotosho, who was the guest speaker, noted that It’s Important we address this Infraction in our society today as we’re all makers of errors created by Almighty Allah.

“Trending in the world today in the means of Muslims regarding the way and manners inter-related to themselves expected to be more friendly and loved been Inherited from our ancestors has taken another negative part in our communities globally”.

Omotosho stated that the scenario that often played out was where a group of Muslims propagating Islam was being bullied and harassed by another set of worshippers who felt those worshippers promoting the religion were going overboard.

“This negative Infraction is not acceptable in Islam, we must discuss it, any little sins today, some people are ready to call you “non-believers” and bully fellow mankind around.

“As Muslims, this Important discussion must continue amongst ourselves to inform, educate, and re-orient society to prevent this Infraction which has been increasing rate daily in our society.

“Almighty Allah created us as sinners, we must do the rite of Almighty Allah (God) to cleanse ourselves from sins and continue to love one another in society rather than creating hatred amongst ourselves, this is not the way to promote Islam or fight Jihad for the cause of Almighty Allah”, Omotosho added.