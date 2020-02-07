Nasarawa’s Sule Trades Big.

In his ongoing effort to diversify his state’s economy and create multiple sources of wealth,

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule recently engaged global players in the mining sector, at the largest mining industry gathering in the world which held in Cape Town, South Africa.

This was revealed in a statement by the Governor’s

Special Adviser on Investment Barrister Ibrahim Abdullahi. Owing to the fall in global oil prices which has necessitated the need to find alternative sources of revenue, Nasarawa state since its inception has made conscious effort towards exploring the huge potential its mining sector holds. This is another step in that regard, however the special adviser emphasized that the meeting has engaged more investors to invest in the state as never before, bearing in mind the current evolving technological strides and best practices for optimal benefits.

The Governor went along side the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, who met with different investors across the solid minerals value chain.

Following the successful hosting of the 25th anniversary of the African Mining Indaba last year, the world’s largest mining investment event continues to attract key industry stakeholders, from presidents and ministers to CEOs of major mining companies.

The theme of Optimising Growth and Investment in the Digitised Mining Economy addresses the main challenges facing the mining industry, as well as networking opportunities.

“Nasarawa State, the Home of Solid Minerals, is open for business and Engineer Sule is committed to working with the Federal Government to provide the enabling environment for the Mining Sector to thrive in Nigeria,” the SA on Investment stated.

The conference focused on Mining 2050 and Sustainable Development Day, which is aimed at optimising growth in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by the use of clean energy, sustainable technology and strategies for digitisation.

Although several governments in Nasarawa state over the years have created and participated in events like this, nothing significant has been achieved so far as mining activities in the state have been left in the hands of illegal miners who use Eco unfriendly means to extract minerals at the detriment of others. This recent meeting in Indaba South Africa promises to change the narrative of the entire mining sector in the state.