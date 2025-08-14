Nasarawa varsity bans celebration after exams

The Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa, has banned sign-out celebrations for graduating students, following a recent fatal accident involving two tricycles on campus.

The accident, which occurred at the institution’s permanent site, claimed lives and prompted swift action by the university management.

As gathered, the tragic incident happened when a tricycle carrying celebrating graduating students crashed during a parade, resulting in the fatalities recorded by the institution.

In a statement issued by the Registrar, Nuradeen Abdu, the university explained that the decision was made to prioritise student safety and prevent further tragedies.

Under the new directive, sign-out celebrations will no longer be permitted at the permanent site campus gate.

Students are now restricted to conducting such activities strictly within their respective faculty premises.

In addition, the use of public address systems, as well as the driving or parading in vehicles, including tricycles and cars, during celebrations, is strictly prohibited.

The university management issued a stern warning that any student found violating these new regulations would face immediate disciplinary action.

It further called on all final-year students to comply fully with the new safety measures, emphasising that their cooperation is essential to maintaining a safe and secure campus environment.