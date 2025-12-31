Nasarawa Govt. pledges N37B for infrastructure, educational reforms

The Nasarawa State Government has set a N37 billion allocation for infrastructural and educational reforms in the state as part of its target in the 2026 fiscal budget expenditures.

The state government under the guidance of Governor, Abdullahi Sule, having signed a N545.2 billion 2026 budget into law, disclosed that a significant funding has been directed towards education, infrastructure which would include two flyovers to be completed in the year, as well as road, agricultural and social services as part of efforts to improve mobility and stimulate economic activity.

According to the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Munirat Abdulahi, a N25 billion allocation has been put out for two flyovers along the Abuja-Mararaba market in Karu Local Government Area, as well as a N3 billion another in Keffi Local Government Area.

Abdulahi, yesterday, also hinted that N2 billion has been set aside to put in place, an underpass in Akwanga to ease vehicular movements, an initiative which is expected to improve connectivity with urban areas.

The Commissioner also listed plans for the construction of the National Institute of Public Relations University in Gudi with N3 billion, stormwater control projects in erosion-prone communities at N2 billion, and borehole drilling across boarding schools in all three senatorial districts with another N2 billion allocation.

She held that the government is keen on completing the projects promptly. “The present administration places the highest priority on transparency and accountability,” Abdulahi stressed.

“The ministry will rigorously monitor and track all projects and programmes in 2026 to ensure compliance and value for money.”

According to her, the budget prioritises education upgrades, teacher’s training, scholarships, healthcare staffing, expanded health insurance for vulnerable residents, agricultural support, youth employment, MSME growth, and improved revenue discipline across ministries and agencies.

The Government pledged strict compliance with budgetary provisions during a ceremony held at the Government House in Lafia, stating that the measure will further improve living conditions of the it’s populace.