Nasarawa residents set ablaze two robbers for stealing phones

No fewer than two suspected robbers have been burnt to death by residents of Massaka, a community neighbouring the FCT, in Nasarawa State.

The suspects were apprehended after they stole mobile phones and other valuables from compounds in the community.

A resident, Muhammad Auwal, said: “They attempted to flee the community in the process before some residents, in collaboration with vigilantes, got them arrested and set them ablaze.”

Auwal added that the police later conveyed the remains of the suspects to the Karu LGA secretariat.

The state police command’s spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident, said, “Yes, the police received a distress call around 10am that two thieves were arrested and set ablaze by a mob.“

He further stated that he was not aware of any arrest so far, but that if any suspect was arrested they would be charged to court for committing culpable homicide.

