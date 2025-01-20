33.4 C
Nasarawa Polytechnic expels 100 students over examination malpractices

By Awoniyi Ademide

The Federal Polytechnic in Nasarawa State has expelled 100 students over their alleged involvement in examination malpractice during the 2023/2024 academic session.

The school expelled the students after an investigation panel found the students guilty of contravening provisions of the institution’s law.

The polytechnic acting rector, Dr Hauwa Muhammad, reaffirmed the polytechnic’s strict stance against examination malpractices while announcing the expelled students.

“We have expelled 100 students for engaging in examination malpractices. Let this serve as a deterrent to others,” she said.

She, meanwhile, warned newly admitted students to comply with the institution’s rules and regulations.

Hauwa, who made the announcement during the 41st matriculation ceremony in the school, urged students to avoid social vices such as drug abuse, cultism, and inappropriate dressing, emphasizing the potential negative impact on their academic pursuits.

The matriculating students were enrolled in National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), and Part-Time programmes, with the ceremony held in the Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Dr Hauwa highlighted the institution’s dedication to promoting academic excellence and providing a supportive learning environment.

She encouraged the students to prioritize their studies and uphold the polytechnic’s code of conduct.

