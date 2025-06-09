Nasarawa Police begins manhunt for Boko Haram arms supplier

A massive manhunt is underway to track down a suspected arms dealer believed to be supplying weapons and ammunition to Boko Haram terrorist groups, after he was found in possession of a cache of arms along the Giza–Kadarko Road in Keana Local Government Area.

The operation was initiated by operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command two days ago, after the suspect, who was riding an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, fled into a nearby bush upon sighting officers during a coordinated stop-and-search operation in the area.

As learnt, the yet-to-be-identified man fled the scene to avoid arrest, abandoning his motorcycle, which was found to be transporting an AK-47 rifle with breach number 0413, two magazines, and 45 rounds of live 7.62x39mm ammunition.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, the command’s spokesperson, Rahman Nansel, said the operation was based on credible intelligence received by the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed, regarding the movement of arms suspected to be destined for terrorist elements.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the Commissioner ordered a targeted manhunt to intercept the suspect. Officers from the Giza Division mounted a checkpoint, and during the operation, a suspicious individual riding a motorcycle was intercepted,” Nansel explained. “However, upon being flagged down, he abandoned the vehicle and escaped into the bush, evading immediate arrest.”

“This recovery strongly suggests a connection to criminal and terrorist activity. We are intensifying efforts to arrest the suspect and uncover the source and destination of the arms,” he added.

The command has called on the public to remain alert and report any suspicious movement, particularly in rural and border communities, while stressing its commitment to dismantling arms supply routes to terror groups like Boko Haram.

It also reaffirmed its dedication to eradicating illegal weapons and protecting the lives and property of citizens, emphasizing that no part of the state would serve as a safe haven for criminal networks.

This development follows a similar breakthrough earlier in the week, when the command apprehended a 75-year-old suspected arms trafficker, Dahiru Abdullahi, a cattle trader from Kaduna State.

He was arrested alongside a commercial bus driver, Lawal Sani, 40, from Katsina, by the command’s anti-kidnapping unit in a carefully planned operation.