Nasarawa police arrests Boko Haram fighter after fleeing Kuje prison

Following the escape of over 200 inmates including 64 Boko Haram members during attacks on the Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre, Abuja, the Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one of the fleeing terrorists, Hassan Hassan, in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

It said that the suspected terrorist was arrested by the eagle-eyed police operatives of the command while trying to leave the council for another location in the country.

Hassan was arrested barely 24 hours after the Federal Government declared him and 63 others who had terror-related charges hanging on their neck wanted with their names and other details published.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, made the disclosure through a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Saturday.

According to the statement, “Sequel to the attack on Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre and subsequent escape of inmates, on July 9th, 2022 at about 0130hrs, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escaped inmates with Boko Haram/Terrorism Case was recaptured by the Eagle-eyed Police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while an intensive search for other escapees and handing over process of the arrested inmate progresses.

“The Commissioner of Police, however, appreciated the efforts of the Police operatives for a job well done and assured members of the public of the Command’s unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all”.

It would be recalled that Hassan and 63 Boko Haram fighters under detention fled from Kuje prison after members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the correctional facilities, killing four inmates and personnel of the National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The gunmen also released several other inmates during the attacks that resulted in the vandalism of several properties worth millions of naira.

