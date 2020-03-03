Nasarawa, NYSC partner on agriculture

The Nasarawa State Government has proposed partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on agricultural development in the state.

The Governor, Abdullahi Sule, disclosed the proposal during a courtesy visit by NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who had led the agricultural scheme management team to the government house.

Sule commended the Director-General for focusing on optimization of revenue generation platforms of the agricultureal scheme, stating that such planned reinvigoration of agricultural activities at NYSC farm settlements would form backbone for the state’s implementation of agricultural reforms, which he said came at a time when the state had just been named among the three pilot states for implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

He expressed confidence that, in addition to the economic benefits expected to accrue to the state and NYSC, the proposed partnership would give Corps members opportunity to gain experience in agriculture and even stay on to pursue economic endeavours even beyond their service year.

The Governor assured Ibrahim that his administration would resume renovation of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi as well as sustain other forms of support for the intended agricultural scheme.

In his response, Ibrahim expressed appreciation of the state government’s support through gestures such as orientation camp renovation and feeding of corps members, adding that such gestures would motivate serving corps members to give their best in service of the state and country as a whole.

“We are very grateful for this consideration from the State Governor. We at NYSC intend to maximise the benefits of the agricultural scheme’s revenue sources by adding ventures such as water factory, bakery and various farms accross the country where we are already in operation”.