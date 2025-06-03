Nasarawa monarch regains freedom 6days after abductors

A Traditional ruler from Nasarawa state, Emmanuel Omanji, has been rescued by the Nigerian police, barely six days after being abducted by armed men from his palace in the state.

After Omanji was rescued from where he was held, the police was said to have been taken to a healthcare facility for medical evaluation and has since been reunited with his loved ones.

As gathered, the Nasarawa Police Command’s Search and Rescue Team was said to have freed the monarch from the mountainous region of Panwasa near Mada Station where he was been held by the gunmen.

The Nasarawa state police command confirmed the monarch’s rescue to newsmen on Tuesday, adding that Omanji was safely rescued yesterday night, without sustaining severe injuries.

Nasarawa Command spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed that the monarch was freed by the command’s dedicated Search and Rescue Team, who had been pursuing the kidnappers since the incident occurred.

Nansel added that efforts were being intensified to arrest the perpetrators responsible for the traditional ruler’s abduction from his palace in the state.

According to him, @The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Mohammed, thanked members of the public for their support and praised the collaboration between the police, local security outfits, and vigilante groups, which he said was instrumental in ensuring the monarch’s safe return@.

Omanji, it would be recalled, was kidnapped from his residence on Wednesday, May 28, during a nighttime attack that saw the assailants firing sporadically before whisking him away.