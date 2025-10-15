Nasarawa lawmaker equips 100 teachers to boost education standard

In a bid to enhance the quality of education in his jurisdiction, the lawmaker representing Akwanga and Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency, Jeremiah Umaru, has empowered 100 primary and secondary school teachers across the 35 electoral wards to boost their skills and improve school performance.

The training focused on school administration, the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into teaching and learning, effective school leadership, financial management in schools, and addressing issues such as drug abuse that affect student performance.

The programme, held on Wednesday in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, was conducted through a series of workshops and lectures.

Speaking at the event, Umaru said the initiative is part of his broader blueprint to invest in and promote the education sector.

He pledged to sustain the training initiative and gradually expand it to include all teachers across the constituency, ensuring that no educator is left behind in the effort to improve teaching standards and learning outcomes.

In addition, he donated over ₦10 million in cash prizes to winners of the second edition of the secondary school debate competition, organized for students across the 35 electoral wards of the constituency.

The lawmaker appreciated the teachers of the participating schools for grooming the students and imparting knowledge and values. He noted that the initiative aims to strengthen the capacities of teachers in school administration and in leveraging ICT to make teaching and learning more effective and efficient.

The training featured paper presentations on The Role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Teacher Education, Effective School Leadership Management: The Role of Principals and Head Teachers, Effective Financial Management in School Administration, and Drug Abuse and the Poor Performance of Students.