Nasarawa lawmaker appoints 60 residents as aides

The lawmaker Akwanga/Nassarawa Eggon/Wamba federal constituency, Jeremiah Umaru, has appointed 60 aides in order to fast track the implementation of his Sabon salo’s agenda in Nasarawa State.

20 aides were drawn from the three Local Government Areas and they include Senior Legislative Aide, Legislative Aide I, Legislative Aide II and Personal Assistants.

The lawmaker tasked the aides to contribute towards achieving the campaign promises made to the electorates in the constituency.

According to reports, majority of the aides would serve at the Constituency level for better coverage and reach out.

Umaru had pledged to provide quality representation that would address the myriad of socioeconomic challenges bedeviling the Constituency.

Other priorities in the Lawmaker’s agenda include youth employment and empowerment, quality education, infrastructural development, care for the aged and elderly, healthcare, agriculture and sociocultural engagement platforms.

He was elected in the 2023 general elections to the House of Representatives on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

To mark his 100-days, Rep. Umaru had in a programme held recently empowered 320 constituents with cars, grinding machines and sewing machines among other items worth millions of naira.

He also awarded scholarship to over 100 students of tertiary institutions and distributed knapsack sprayers and farm inputs to local farmers.

The Lawmaker also provided and installed six 300kVA transformers in the Constituency to boost and ensure steady power supply.

