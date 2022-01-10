Nasarawa Govt. train 100 women, youths in skills acquisition

Nasarawa government has trained no fewer than 100 people comprising of women and youths in the state in a three weeks skills acquisition for personal development and empowerment.

The skills acquisition was necessitated to help the women and youths to utilize their abilities in the society for a more productive society through learning and empowering themselves with good skills to be self-reliant.

As disclosed by a support group of Yahaya Bello for President, who are called “’One to tell 10 GYB Support Group” had organized the three-week skills acquisition training for 100 women and youths in Nasarawa.

While speaking to newsmen during an interview Yesterday, the Women Leader of the group, Khadija Suleiman, said the ongoing skills acquisition programme, being supervised by Abdullahi Attajiri, was aimed at empowering women and youths to be self-reliance, which is one of the key visions of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

She stated that the three-week programme launched two days, in Keffi was ongoing across different local governments of Nasarawa with the theme “GYB-PYB Youths and women warriors”.

According to her, as a support group for Yahaya Bello for President in 2023, it thought it to drive the visions and objectives of the Kogi governor to Nassarawa, adding that all Nigerian women and youths will get the opportunity to be empowered once Bello becomes Nigeria’s President.

She further said that the three- week GYB-PYB Youths and women skills and acquisitions training programme was launched as a pilot scheme, noting that it is aimed to train, support and educate the teaming youths both men and women on effect of self-reliance and good governance in Nigeria.

“It is also in an effort to canvass 19 million votes from the 19 Northern states for Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections. Yahaya Bello takes the issue of women and youths very seriously, he always includes them in his leadership government and that is what we are also pushing for. The 100 youths and women were selected from the 13 local government areas across the three senatorial zones of Nassarawa State.

“Twenty Five women are being trained in tailoring in Akwanga, 25 men are being trained in computer knowledge in Keffi, 50 youths and women being trained in leather work, liquid soap making, Sanitizer among others. N10,000 starter packs was given to each of the 75 youths and women as a capital and three fairly used laptops were given to the best three youths trained in computer,” she said.

Suleiman further stated that among all the APC Presidential Aspirant contesting for President in 2023, the Group endorsed Bello to become president due to his commitment, hard work and dedication towards National Development.

“Therefore, these trainings were organised to support his candidature and showcase his commitment towards youths and women Human capital development so that they can canvass and vote for him come.” she said.

