Nasarawa Govt. targets electric vehicle factory to reduce emissions

The Nasarawa State Government has reiterated its determination to establish Nigeria’s first electric vehicle (EV) factory as part of its commitment to harnessing its vast lithium resources and promoting clean energy.

It said that the substantial lithium deposits within the state made it the preferred destination for electric car manufacturers, saying this is further confirmed with the inauguration of a lithium processing plant by Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited.

Announcing the state government plans yesterday during an event in Lafia organized by the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group, marking the second anniversary of his second term in office, the Governor, Abdullahi Sule, stated that it aligned perfectly with the Federal Government’s broader push to reduce carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

“We will keep engaging with investors and strategic partners to ensure that the second stage of lithium processing—which involves battery production and ultimately, vehicle assembly—happens right here in Nasarawa,” he said. “My administration is fully committed to this goal, and even if we don’t complete it by 2027, I’m confident that whoever takes over will see it through. This is the key to making Nasarawa the leading economy we all aspire to see.”

Sule expressed his appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, assuring that Nasarawa State would continue to align itself with these reforms to drive growth and development.

Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe emphasized that although lithium has long existed in Nasarawa, it took Governor Sule’s foresight to showcase it to both national and international investors. He confirmed that the mineral is widely distributed across the state’s local government areas, cementing Nasarawa’s reputation as the “headquarters of lithium” in Nigeria.

In her remarks, Hussaina Sule, Convener of the event and Chairperson of the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group, praised the governor for his remarkable achievements over the last two years. She highlighted key projects including the construction of flyovers and underpasses in Lafia and Akwanga, the ongoing state secretariat complex in Lafia, the dualization of Shandam Road, and the building of more than 600 kilometers of urban and rural roads.

Additional achievements include employing over 4,000 youths in the state civil service, implementing the new minimum wage, executing long-overdue promotions, and building numerous blocks of classrooms.

Hussaina Sule expressed optimism about Governor Sule’s leadership and prayed for continued success in bringing development to every part of the state.

As Nasarawa strengthens its position as a future hub for electric vehicles and clean energy technologies, its leaders remain hopeful that these projects will drive economic transformation and serve as a model for sustainable development nationwide.